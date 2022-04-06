Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $614.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $12.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $609.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $550.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

