Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,501 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,546,000 after buying an additional 1,568,159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 187,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 810,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,260,872. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

