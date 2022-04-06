PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of PD stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,681,103. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

