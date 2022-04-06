PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

MPGPF opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

