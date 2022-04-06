Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 736 ($9.65) and last traded at GBX 739 ($9.69). Approximately 140,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 264,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 746 ($9.78).
The firm has a market cap of £678.85 million and a PE ratio of 24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 726.12.
About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)
