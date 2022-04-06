Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 28,784 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000.

