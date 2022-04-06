Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,988. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

