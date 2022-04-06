Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.90.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.49. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.66.
About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
