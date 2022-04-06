Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.48 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

