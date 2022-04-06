Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.