Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OESX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,290. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

