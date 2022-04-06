OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OGI opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

