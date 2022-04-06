O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $122,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $692.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $670.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.73. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $506.51 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

