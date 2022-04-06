Oraichain Token (ORAI) Hits Market Cap of $17.55 Million

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.58 or 0.00019591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $17.55 million and $909,299.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00035701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00104715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

