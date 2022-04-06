Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Oracle has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.