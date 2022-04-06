OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $219.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.50. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.