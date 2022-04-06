Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 3.6%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.87. 86,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 195,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$201.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opsens (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

