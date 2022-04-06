Oppenheimer Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

