Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,542 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $156.45. 197,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156,375. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average of $151.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

