Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $315.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.