Only1 Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,855,933 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

