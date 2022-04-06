Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 106,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,984,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,924,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,508,000 after buying an additional 1,683,401 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

