Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.80 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.94). 79,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 463,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.10 ($0.95).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.06) target price on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 2.58 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.25. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

About Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.