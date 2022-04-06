OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

