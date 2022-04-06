Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after acquiring an additional 327,763 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.87. 32,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,161. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.19.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

