Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $217,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,441,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.92.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.