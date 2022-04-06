Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 230,119 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,119 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 89,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,239. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.