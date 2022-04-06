Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 1,245 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.84. 903,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,124,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $389.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

