Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $263,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. 76,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,840. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

