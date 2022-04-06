Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys Shares of 1,930 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,016,664. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average is $125.56.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

