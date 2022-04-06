Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys Shares of 1,930 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMD traded down $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,016,664. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average is $125.56.
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
