Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

NYSE:DEO traded up $5.34 on Wednesday, reaching $211.28. 19,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $202.15. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.