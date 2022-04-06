O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 28,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $12,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,216,000 after purchasing an additional 927,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 239.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 592,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

