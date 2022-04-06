NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Up 2.3%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.21. 26,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 44,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 636.74% and a negative return on equity of 114.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUZE. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuZee by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NuZee during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.