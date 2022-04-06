NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Up 2.3%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.21. 26,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 44,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 636.74% and a negative return on equity of 114.51%.
NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.
