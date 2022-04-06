Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.97. 67,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 93,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRS)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
