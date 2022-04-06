Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.97. 67,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 93,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 113,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

