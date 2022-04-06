Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NQP stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

