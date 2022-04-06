Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 187,570 shares.The stock last traded at $28.68 and had previously closed at $28.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.