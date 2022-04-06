NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Insider Sells A$6,363,000.00 in Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Rating) insider Julian Pemberton sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.59), for a total value of A$6,363,000.00 ($4,784,210.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get NRW alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 20th. This is a boost from NRW’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.46%. NRW’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.