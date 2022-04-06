Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.62. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

