Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVVU) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVU – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $405,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $818,000.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the proptech, fintech, consumertech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

