NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.53

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.53 and traded as high as C$13.86. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.80, with a volume of 499,256 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC set a C$15.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

