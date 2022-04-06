Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 76,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 820,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.