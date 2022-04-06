Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $461.92. 11,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.85 and its 200-day moving average is $391.24. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $327.10 and a 12 month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

