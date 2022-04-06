Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $28.52

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $29.46. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 9,011 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.