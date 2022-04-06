Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$9.64, with a volume of 67873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock has a market cap of C$592.45 million and a PE ratio of -253.68.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

