NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NIO. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CLSA dropped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. NIO has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in NIO by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIO by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NIO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

