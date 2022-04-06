Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. NIO has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $435,592,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NIO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

