NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $81.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after acquiring an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 181,572 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 155,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

