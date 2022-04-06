Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.40

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NFC opened at GBX 1,394 ($18.28) on Wednesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of GBX 662 ($8.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,476 ($19.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,218.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,193.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -297.55.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.98) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.