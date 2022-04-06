Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.19.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

