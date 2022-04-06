NewYorkCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,134.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $1,134.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

